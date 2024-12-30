Andhra: Rave party busted at function hall in East Godavari, 17 held

Amaravathi: East Godavari police of Andhra raided a function hall on Monday, December 30, and arrested 17 persons including 5 women for holding a rave party.

The incident happened at Naga Sai Function hall near Burugupudi village in Korukonda mandal of East Godavari district, when the Korukonda police, based on a top-off, along with special party police raided the function hall’s premises.

It has been reported that the party was held as part of the New Year celebrations and all the attendees were employees of a fertiliser company.

The woman attendees have been reported to have come from Rajahmundry, Rampachodavaram, and Kakidana, while the men came from Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, and Palakollu.

The police recovered Rs 61,000 in cash, liquor bottles, sound boxes, and cigarette packets from the scene.

The police shifted the women to Rajahmundry Government Hospital from Korukonda police station, after which they were sent home.

The accused men have been booked under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.