Hyderabad drug check: 8 test positive for cocaine, other substances

Hyderabad: As part of its ongoing drive against drug use, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with Cyberabad police identified 25 individuals suspected of drug consumption during an event in Madhapur on Sunday night, December 29.

Of these, 14 individuals were subjected to advanced drug testing with 8 testing positive for substances such as THC (found in Ganja), Cocaine, Amphetamine, and Methamphetamine.

The operation employed advanced equipment including advanced drug detection kits, rapid-result urine and saliva testing kits and trained narcotics detection dogs. These tools enabled precise, on-the-spot testing, ensuring immediate and accurate results without any room for evasion.

Advanced drug testing technology used for immediate results

With the New Year celebration approaching, TGANB has announced that similar checks will be carried out at events and parties across Telangana. Strict action will be taken against anyone identified as consuming or distributing drugs.

Further, TGANB has instructed all pubs and bars in Telangana to display their drug-free status and enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy toward underage drinking. Violations of these regulations will lead to severe legal consequences.

Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau also encourages the general public to report any drug-related activities to their toll-free number 1908.