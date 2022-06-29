Andhra: Release ‘white paper’ on DA arrears, TDP to government

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Parchuri Ashok Babu and former minister K S Jawahar has demanded the Andhra Pradesh Government to release a white paper on multi-crore DA (Dearness Allowance) arrears to be paid to the employees.

Recently the government took back over Rs 800 crores of DA arrears from the accounts of the general provident fund employees. The TDP leaders sought an explanation for that.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Ashok Babu strongly criticised the employees’ associations for not raising their voices against the government’s severe injustice.

The TDP MLC pointed out that the government was showing the paid DA arrears in order to falsify figures regarding its excess loans.

K S Jawahar slammed the Andhra chief minister for cheating the people. “The state government has diverted Rs 6,700 crore of provident fund and Panchayat Raj funds, Rs 2,118 crore of women’s Abhaya Hastam welfare program, Rs 1,000 crore of construction workers insurance funds and Rs 3,000 crore of paddy farmers,” he said.

Regarding the suspension of senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao by chief secretary Sameer Sarma, Jawahar questioned the move adding, why there has been no action against the highly tainted IAS officer Sri Lakshmi.

“If Sameer Sarma continued to violate rules, he would also meet with the same fate as that of Sri Lakshmi,” Jawahar warned.

Jawahar concluded the press conference by stating that the Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will go down in history as a CM who had suppressed employees, teachers and workers.