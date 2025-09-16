Andhra teacher hits 11-year-old for being ‘naughty’; skull fractured

Hyderabad: A horrific case of corporal punishment has come forward in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, where an 11-year-old student of a private school suffered a serious skull fracture after her class teacher hit her for being “naughty.”

The deeply concerning incident occurred on September 10, raising serious doubts about safety.

The girl has been identified as Satvika Nagasri. Reports say that a Hindi teacher hit her on the head with a school bag as punishment for misbehaving in class.

Her mother, Vijetha, also works in the same school. At first, she did not take the incident seriously and thought it was “normal form of punishment.”

But when the little girl started complaining of frequent headaches, her parents took her to a private hospital. From there, the child was referred to Bengaluru for specialised treatment.

Parents were left shocked when the X-ray reports showed a fractured skull. Medical tests confirmed that the violent blow from the teacher caused the fracture.

On Monday, September 15, Satvika’s parents lodged a police complaint against the teacher. The school authorities have begun a formal investigation into the matter.

In another instance, an assistant teacher in a primary government school in Odisha was suspended after she thrashed 31 students for allegedly not touching her feet after morning prayers.

The children were brutally attacked with a bamboo stick, leaving many of them with serious injuries. One child briefly lost consciousness while another was given first aid.