Odisha govt teacher thrashes students with bamboo stick for not touching feet

An assistant teacher in a primary government school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was suspended after she thrashed 31 students for allegedly not touching her feet after morning prayers.

The incident took place on September 11 at the Government Upper Primary School in Khandadeula village, where the accused, Sukanti Kar, worked as an assistant teacher.

Reportedly, when students from Classes 6, 7, and 8 left the morning prayers to attend classes, the teacher entered their rooms and thrashed them for not touching her feet.

Block education officer (BEO) Biplap Kar from the Betnoi block took jurisdiction of the case after an inquiry was conducted by the local education department officials.

“Kar probably felt offended as the students did not touch her feet as a mark of respect. She then went to Classes VI, VII and VIII, asking who among them had failed to do so. The students who stood up were ordered to line up,” the officer was quoted by The Hindu.

The students were brutally attacked by the teacher with a bamboo stick leaving many of them injured. Upon learning of the incident, the parents rushed to the school and demanded strict action against Kar.

“I personally found several with bruises on their hands. One child had to be given first aid, and a girl even lost consciousness briefly,” the BEO said.

The injured students were taken to Betnoi hospital for treatment.

The headmaster of the school, Purnachandra Ojha, informed BEO Kar, CRCC Debashish Sahu and members of the school management committee, who conducted an inquiry. Statements from the injured students were recorded, and based on the inquiry report, BEO Kar suspended the assistant teacher.