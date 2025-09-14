Teachers beat 7-yr-old for missing class in Haridwar; FIR lodged, no arrests yet

A seven-year-old Muslim boy was beaten black and blue by his teachers after he missed two days of school on September 11. The incident occurred in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

A video of the injured child lying on the bed has emerged on social media platforms. The boy is a Class 1 student at a primary school in Alampur village.

A seven-year-old boy was beaten black and blue by his teachers after he missed two days of school on September 11. The incident occurred in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.



The boy is a Class 1 student at a primary school in Alampur village.



His teacher Rakesh Saini and… pic.twitter.com/8MmyLgM57u — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 14, 2025

According to his mother, the child had missed school for two days.

On September 11, when he returned to class, his teacher Rakesh Saini and principal Ravindra mercilessly assaulted him. Siasat.com got access to the FIR copy, which states that Saini pressed his shoe on the boy’s face while the principal beat him with a stick.

The child suffered a fracture in his hand and his waist and back turned blue from the beatings. “Go back or else we will kill you,” they shouted at the boy, leaving him gravely traumatised.

The child went back and informed his parents. Based on his father Shabbir’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Saini and Ravindra under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation).

However, no arrests have been made so far. According to his mother, his condition is stable, but refuses to return to school.

(The child’s identity has been withheld to protect his privacy, in accordance with India’s laws concerning minors.)

