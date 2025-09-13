‘Need a nation with no mosques’: Yati Narsinghanand

Yati Narsinghanand, known for his provocative statements and stirring religious tensions, has sparked a fresh controversy by calling for a “Hindu-only nation” and advocating the removal of mosques, madrasas, and Muslims in a gathering held on Thursday, September 11.

A video of the gathering of saffron-clad men, has emerged on social media platforms where the Hindutva priest is heard saying, “Christians have more than 100 countries, Muslims have 57, and Jews have 1 country. We are a hundred crore Hindus, and we do not even have one state.”

Yati Narsinghanand, known for his provocative statements and stirring religious tensions, has sparked a fresh controversy by calling for a "Hindu-only nation" and advocating the removal of mosques, madrasas, and Muslims in a gathering held on Thursday.



"Christians have more than… pic.twitter.com/fxBysMHFFB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 13, 2025

He accuses Mahatma Gandhi and India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, of being the reason why Hindus do not have a country of their own. “It is because of them that one hundred crores of Hindus don’t have any place in this world called our own nation,” he says.

“We pray for a country sans a mosque, madrassa or a Muslim. We are fed up. The whole earth has gotten out of control. May Maa and Mahadev protect us, may they save our children, and those against Sanatan Dharma are destroyed,” he concludes with folded hands.

Also Read Yati Narsinghanand makes hate speech yet again, this time at Maha Kumbh

About Yati Narsinghanand

Born as Deepak Tyagi, the riot-accused Yati Narsinghanand reportedly studied in Russia and worked as an engineer in the UK, before returning to India and joining the Hindu temple as a priest in 2007.

The 58-year-old head Hindutva priest faces numerous criminal cases and communally charged statements under Indian law for hate speech.

In December 2024, Yati Narsinghanand organised a ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where, in a 15-minute video, he delivered a hate-filled, Islamophobic and communally charged speech that openly called for the massacre of Indian Muslims and the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra.

Although he has been arrested in the past, the UP police have often been accused of allowing Yati Narsinghanand to be scot-free despite his Islamophobic and misogynist comments.