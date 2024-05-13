Andhra: Tenali YSRCP MLA, henchmen beat up voter at polling booth

The voter reportedly asked MLA Sivakumar to follow the queue, and in return got slapped by the MLA first.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th May 2024 11:56 am IST
Sitting YSRCP MLA from Tenali Annabathuni Sivakumar’s followers beat up a voter at a polling booth in Tenali on Monday morning.
Sitting YSRCP MLA from Tenali Annabathuni Sivakumar slapping a voter at a polling booth in Tenali on Monday morning.

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Tenali Annabathuni Sivakumar on Monday slapped a voter at a polling booth, reportedly over an issue of queueing. After the voter retaliated and slapped the MLA back, Sivakumar’s followers then beat up the voter.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sivakumar could be seen walking into the polling booth, when he was asked to follow the queue by a voter.

The Tenali MLA immediately slapped the voter, only to receive an equal reaction from the voter who slapped him back. Siva Kumar’s followers pounced on the voter and beat him up black and blue.

MS Education Academy

Polling began in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday, and both states together have 42 Parliament seats.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th May 2024 11:56 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button