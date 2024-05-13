Andhra: Tenali YSRCP MLA, henchmen beat up voter at polling booth

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Tenali Annabathuni Sivakumar on Monday slapped a voter at a polling booth, reportedly over an issue of queueing. After the voter retaliated and slapped the MLA back, Sivakumar’s followers then beat up the voter.

YSRCP candidate from Tenali, Sivakumar, slapped a voter during an argument over queuing arrangements. pic.twitter.com/vHhk0BoHf9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 13, 2024

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sivakumar could be seen walking into the polling booth, when he was asked to follow the queue by a voter.

The Tenali MLA immediately slapped the voter, only to receive an equal reaction from the voter who slapped him back. Siva Kumar’s followers pounced on the voter and beat him up black and blue.

Polling began in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday, and both states together have 42 Parliament seats.