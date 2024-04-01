Andhra: Two die after empty oil tanker explodes

The deceased were performing welding work at the time of explosion.

Published: 1st April 2024
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two persons died on the spot on Monday, April 1, after an empty oil tanker exploded due to excessive heat in Kakinada of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The deceased – 38-year-old Kocherla Prabhakar and 39-year-old Boora Somaraju – were performing welding work on the oil tanker which was brought to Kathipudi suburb, when suddenly the vehicle exploded.

On information, police rushed to the accident spot and initiated investigations. Preliminary investigations suggest excessive heat as the reason behind the explosion.

The families of the deceased reached there and burst into tears.

