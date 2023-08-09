Andhra: Woman jumps into water sump with two kids in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A woman died by suicide along with her two children by jumping into a water sump of an apartment building in Marripalem Prakash Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

The woman, identified as Sandhya, along with her children Gautam (9) and Alekhya (5), drowned in a water sump on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

After getting information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to King George Hospital for autopsy.

Also Read Andhra CM distributes aid under YSR wedding schemes

The deceased were family members of a watchman working in the apartment building.

Police registered a case and were questioning the watchman to find out the reasons for the suicide.