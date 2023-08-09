Andhra: Woman jumps into water sump with two kids in Visakhapatnam

The deceased were family members of a watchman working in the apartment building.

Vizag woman jumps into water sump with two kids
(Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: A woman died by suicide along with her two children by jumping into a water sump of an apartment building in Marripalem Prakash Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

The woman, identified as Sandhya, along with her children Gautam (9) and Alekhya (5), drowned in a water sump on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

After getting information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to King George Hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case and were questioning the watchman to find out the reasons for the suicide.

Tags
