Andhra woman raped by Tamil Nadu constables on temple trip; two held

Two Tamil Nadu constables have been arrested and suspended for allegedly gangraping a 26-year-old Andhra woman on Tuesday, September 30, while she was on her way to a temple.

The woman, from Chittoor, was travelling with her step-mother to visit the Arunachaleshwar temple in Tiruvannamalai. Contables Sundar and Suresh Raj, who were on night patrol duty, intercepted their vehicle, asking them to step down for a ‘check.’

When they refused, the policemen dragged the victim out of the vehicle to a secluded spot and raped her.

She was later found by her stepmother, who rushed her to the Tiruvannamalai government hospital.

A case has been registered at the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station under Sections 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 70 (gangrape), and 87 (abduction) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read Man gets lifer for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

Women unsafe in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the incident, lashing out at the Stalin government for failing to provide women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

“This is the horrific pinnacle of the deplorable state of women’s insecurity. What response does this puppet Chief Minister have for the atrocity inflicted on a woman by the very police officers who are supposed to ensure women’s safety? The DMK government of this puppet Chief Minister must hang its head in shame for this disgraceful situation,” read his X post.

திருவண்ணாமலை ஏந்தல் புறவழிச்சாலை தோப்புப் பகுதியில் கிழக்கு காவல் நிலையக் காவலர்களான சுரேஷ் ராஜ், சுந்தர் ஆகியோர், இளம் பெண்ணை அவர் சகோதரி கண் முன்னரே கொடூரமாக பாலியல் வன்கொடுமைக்கு ஆளாக்கியதாக வரும் செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது.



பெண்கள் பாதுகாப்பின்மை எனும் அவல நிலையின்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) September 30, 2025

He demanded adequate medical treatment for the woman and stringent legal action against the constables.