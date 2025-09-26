Man gets lifer for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

The court ordered a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th September 2025 9:10 am IST
An image of a gavel used for representational purpose
Representational image

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Thursday, September 25, for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Hyderabad.

The convict was identified as 30-year-old E Durga Shankar, a gas delivery agent at Indiranagar, Mangalhat. In 2024, Shankar had confined and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Mangalhat police registered a case and arrested Shankar. Apart from life imprisonment, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict and ordered a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

Similar incident in the past

In March this year, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Hyderabad’s Domalguda in August 2023.

The accused was identified as Amar Nepali.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 29, 2023, but was reported a day later when the victim’s family approached the police.

The accused allegedly threatened the girl with a knife to keep silent about the incident. Following an investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Based on the hearings and evidence, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional six-month simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh was awarded to the victim.

