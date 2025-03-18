Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor in Domalguda

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional six-month simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor in Domalguda
Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad has sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Domalguda in August 2023.

The accused has been identified as Amar Nepali.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 29, 2023, but was reported a day later when the victim’s family approached the police. The accused allegedly threatened the girl with a knife to keep silent about the incident. Following an investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Based on the hearings and evidence, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional six-month simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh was awarded to the victim.

