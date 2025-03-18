Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor in Domalguda

Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad has sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Domalguda in August 2023.

The accused has been identified as Amar Nepali.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 29, 2023, but was reported a day later when the victim’s family approached the police. The accused allegedly threatened the girl with a knife to keep silent about the incident. Following an investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Also Read Juvenile gets 1 yr community service for sexually assaulting minor

Based on the hearings and evidence, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional six-month simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh was awarded to the victim.