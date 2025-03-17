Juvenile gets 1 yr community service for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A juvenile has been sentenced to one year of community service at a special home in Gajularamaram for sexually assaulting a minor. The fifth ACJM court in Nampally directed him to serve on the second and third Sunday of each month for a year under Section 18(1)(c) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

He was convicted under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), along with Sections 5(i)(ii) read with 6 of the POCSO Act.

The victim’s elder sibling lodged a complaint in 2021 at the Narayanguda police station.

According to the complaint, the 17-year-old victim met the accused on a digital messaging platform, leading to a relationship. The juvenile later took her to a parking cellar near her residence, where he sexually assaulted her.

She later discovered her pregnancy and confronted him, but he allegedly asked her to abort and stopped responding. When the victim’s sibling learned of the pregnancy through a friend, a medical examination confirmed that she was 20 weeks pregnant.