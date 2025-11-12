Andhra youth ends life after losing money in online betting

Amaravati: A 31-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after losing a large sum of money through a betting app.

The deceased, identified as Akhil from YSR district, was living with his parents in Ramachandrapuram, Sangareddy district.

According to police, Akhil told his parents that he was going to Eluru and checked into a hotel there. Later, he called his father and said that he had lost money in betting and was being harassed. His father tried to console him and asked him to return home.

However, when hotel staff noticed that Akhil had not opened his room door for a long time, they informed the police. The door was broke open and Akhil’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from Akhil’s parents and have started an investigation into the matter.