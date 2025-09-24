Telangana CID nabs 8 from three states in betting apps case

The raids were carried out across six locations in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 24th September 2025 12:57 pm IST
online betting apps
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID on Wednesday, September 24, said it has apprehended eight operators from three states for conducting online betting through apps, where people allegedly lost huge money.

In a first-of-its-kind operation, the Telangana CID teams conducted raids across six locations in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab, and nabbed eight accused operators, Additional Director General of Police (CID), Charu Sinha said in a release.

Several hardware devices have been seized, she said.

Memory Khan Seminar

Investigations are on to identify the main culprits, who may be based abroad, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 24th September 2025 12:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button