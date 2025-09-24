Telangana CID nabs 8 from three states in betting apps case

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID on Wednesday, September 24, said it has apprehended eight operators from three states for conducting online betting through apps, where people allegedly lost huge money.

In a first-of-its-kind operation, the Telangana CID teams conducted raids across six locations in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab, and nabbed eight accused operators, Additional Director General of Police (CID), Charu Sinha said in a release.

Several hardware devices have been seized, she said.

Investigations are on to identify the main culprits, who may be based abroad, the official added.