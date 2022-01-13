Android 13 to add faster shortcuts for scanning QR codes: Report

San Francisco: Android 12 has brought a lot of additional features and now a new report has claimed that the next-gen Android 13 platform may add the ability to launch QR code scans via the lock screen.

According to Android Police, the screenshots show that one will get an option to enable “show QR scanner” on the lock screen. This feature is visible in the quick toggle settings. While Google might be planning to add this feature now, Samsung already offers this option.

Currently, it is not clear whether activating the QR Code scan option will launch a brand-new app or may use the Google Lens app.

UI demos made by Google to show off a new “Media TTT” feature debuting in Android 13. The feature will apparently allow devices running Android 13 to transfer media from their phone to a nearby speaker or other device simply by getting near that source, reports Android Police.

Android 13 platform will also offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.

Google has merged the LE Audio codec (LC3) and has added it to system settings as a new option. When connecting to an audio device, the codec will take the highest priority, meaning that supported devices will try to establish a LE Audio connection before any other, reports Android Police.