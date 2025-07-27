Aneet Padda avoids paps, says ‘mujhe sharam aa rahi hai’

Hyderabad: The movie Saiyaara is doing really well at the box office, earning a huge Rs. 217 crore in just nine days. As the film keeps breaking records, lead actress Aneet Padda was seen at Mumbai airport. She was reportedly flying to Singapore to celebrate the movie’s success with the team.

Aneet Padda’s Viral Vidso

Aneet wore a blue shirt, black cap, and black face mask. When photographers asked her to remove her mask and pose, she smiled and said, “Mujhe sharam aa rahi hai,” which means “I feel shy.” Even though she didn’t fully pose, she kindly smiled at the cameras and clicked selfies with fans before heading for her flight.

Celebration Plans and Netflix Release

Reports say the Saiyaara team is going to Singapore for a short celebration. Aneet’s airport visit supports the news, although there is no official confirmation yet.

The film’s makers have also signed a deal with Netflix. But because the movie is still doing great in theatres, the digital release is delayed. Saiyaara is now expected to come on Netflix around Diwali.

A Big Hit with Audiences

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film tells a beautiful love story through music and emotions. It sold over 3.5 million tickets on BookMyShow during its first weekend, making it one of the fastest-selling films this year.