‘Angaar laga diye..’ Hyderabadi fans react after watching Jawan

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie, Jawan, has set Hyderabad theatres ablaze with excitement. Fans are going wild, declaring Atlee’s directorial as the ‘blockbuster’ and the biggest hit of SRK’s career. The movie, which also features south stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, made its way to the big screens today, on September 7.

Theatres are transforming into live concert arenas, with fans dancing and singing along to SRK’s songs from Jawan. Videos capturing the frenzy are flooding the internet, showcasing the euphoria surrounding the film.

Jawan’s Early Morning Show At Devi Theatre, Hyderabad

On Thursday morning, ‘Jashn-E-Jawan’ took over the iconic Devi Theatre at RTC Cross Roads in Hyderabad during the largest First Day First Show (FDFS) arranged by the SRK Hyd fan club, where King Khan’s songs had the audience leaving their seats to join the jubilant celebration.

We are living in King Khan's Era. Zinda banda makes crowd leave their seats, Jashan-E-Jawan at Devi theatre Hyderabad. Every minute is worth watch, Phenomenal Cinematography and Music…

The early morning show at Devi Theatre was nothing short of a festive extravaganza, with celebrations in full swing. From lively band baja to dazzling fireworks and confetti showers inside and outside the theatre, the atmosphere was all things electric! Moviegoers couldn’t contain their excitement, and the entire experience was a true celebration of cinema.

Image Source: Siasat.com

The enthusiastic crowd’s energy was palpable, with cheers, whistles, and applause filling the air as the movie began. And, it’s safe to say that ‘Jawan has taken the city by storm, marking another milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career.

Image Source: Siasat.com

Image Source: Siasat.com

