Anganwadi teachers announce ‘Chalo Secretariat’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: Following protests by employees from various sectors, Anganwadi teachers in Telangana have now taken to the streets to protest against the state government’s plans to establish pre-primary schools. The teachers announced that they will hold a “Chalo Secretariat” protest on September 25 to press for their demands.

The Anganwadi teachers oppose the establishment of pre-primary schools under the state’s education department, fearing it will sideline their role. Despite repeatedly submitting representations to the government seeking that the management of pre-primary schools be handed over to Anganwadi workers, their requests have gone unanswered, prompting them to protest.

Recently, the teachers blocked roads in Vikarabad during a demonstration and were later removed by the police. They have raised concerns that the creation of pre-primary schools under the education department’s control will lead to a decline in student enrollment at existing Anganwadi centres, severely affecting their livelihoods.

The teachers argued that the government had earlier assured them that after establishing pre-primary schools, administrative responsibilities would be entrusted to them. However, this academic year the government has moved ahead with plans to set up 1,000 pre-primary schools under the supervision of the education department, leaving Anganwadi teachers marginalized.

Pointing to neighbouring Karnataka, where Anganwadi teachers have been given responsibilities in English medium schools, the Telangana teachers condemned the state’s neglect. “Instead of assigning them responsibility, our services are being ignored, and students enrolled in our centres are being removed,” their association said.

The Anganwadi Teachers’ Union warned that if the Telangana government fails to provide them similar opportunities and entrust them with pre-primary school management like in Karnataka, they will escalate the protests. The union has announced that after the September 25 “Chalo Secretariat,” demonstrations will be organised across all districts of the state.