Anganwadi worker collapses after humiliation by police officer

She and another colleague had approached the Dantala Palli Sub-Inspector to file a harassment complaint

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Police officer at a desk with two women in traditional attire in an office setting.

Hyderabad: Unable to cope with the alleged harassment and humiliation, an Anganwadi worker of Telangana’s Mahabubabad district fell unconscious out of extreme stress.

Anganwadi teacher Avula Manjula and helper Venkatalakshmi, working in Donakonda village, approached the Dantala Palli Sub-Inspector Ravikumar to file a harassment complaint against an individual called Naresh.

In a video, the women accused Naresh of making videos and clicking photos without their consent. “Naresh started videographing us when we used the washroom and in the changing room while working at the Anganwadi centre. All this was done without our consent. We approached SI Ravikumar on Saturday (August 1) to register our complaint,” said Venkatalakshmi.

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SI Ravikumar asked them to come to his office. When the women and their husbands entered the SI’s cabin, instead of listening to their grievance, the officer allegedly threatened them and used derogatory language.

Manjula reportedly got disturbed and collapsed on the ground. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is stable.

On August 3, the women approached the Thorrur Circle Inspector Ganesh. “We have registered a case against Naresh under Section 79 (stalking and actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are on,” he said.

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But the women have demanded the Sub-Inspector’s suspension.

When asked whether any action has been initiated against the SI, the circle inspector told Siasat.com that Ravikumar claimed that Venkatalakshmi’s husband, a local journalist who has an extortion case, used derogatory language. “Manjula was not interested in filing the complaint, but at the insistence of Venkatalakshmi, she came to the station,” CI Ganesh alleged.

No action has been initiated against the SI. When Siasat.com tried to reach the Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police for a response, the senior officer was unavailable.

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