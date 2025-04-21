Angelina Jolie reaffirms support for Gaza

World-renowned actress Angelina Jolie has reaffirmed her support for the people of Gaza by sharing a powerful message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, April 20, Jolie reposted a statement from Doctors Without Borders, which described Gaza as a “mass grave for Palestinians and those trying to help them”.

The statement condemned the intensified air, land, and sea assaults by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip. It added that Palestinian civilians are being forcibly displaced, while humanitarian aid is being systematically blocked — actions that are further devastating Palestinian lives.

It further warned that Israel’s ongoing offensive poses a serious threat to the safety of aid workers and healthcare professionals operating in the area.

The statement urged Israeli authorities to lift what it called a “deadly and inhumane siege” on Gaza and to protect both Palestinian civilians and humanitarian personnel.

It also expressed hope for the immediate reinstatement of a ceasefire.

Jolie, who served as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and later as Special Envoy for two decades, has consistently condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and championed human rights.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 51,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — have been killed in the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023.