AI video of Al-Aqsa Mosque demolition sparks Arab outrage

An AI-generated video showing the demolition of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem has been circulating among Israeli settler groups since earlier this week, drawing widespread condemnation from Arab countries.

The video, titled “Next Year in Jerusalem”, depicts the bombing of Islam’s third-holiest site and the construction of the Third Temple in its place. It ends with the phrase, “Coming soon in these days.”

Also Read Over 53,000 Israeli settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in 2024

Watch the video here

In a new act of incitement, extremist Israeli platforms published an AI-generated video depicting the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque and calling for its replacement with the Third Temple, adding “Coming soon in these days.” pic.twitter.com/Ivrbsz1TUa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 19, 2025

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the video as a deliberate provocation aimed at fuelling attacks on Muslim holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. It accused Israel’s far-right leadership of acting with impunity, emboldened by weak international responses—especially regarding its actions in Gaza.

*الخارجية تحذر من مخططات المنظمات الاستيطانية ضد الاقصى وتطالب بتدخل دولي فعلي لوقفها*



تنظر وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين بخطورة بالغة لما يتم تداوله على منصات عبرية تابعة لمنظمات استيطانية استعمارية بشأن تفجير ونسف المسجد الاقصى وبناء الهيكل المزعوم مكانه، وتعتبرها تحريضاً ممنهجاً… — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) April 19, 2025

Jordan also criticised the video, calling it racist incitement. Authorities noted its release coincides with increased settler incursions into Al-Aqsa under Israeli police protection. Jordan reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunum compound is solely a Muslim place of worship under the jurisdiction of its Ministry of Awqaf.

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين بأشدّ العبارات، دعوات التحريض العنصرية المتطرفة المستمرة من منظمات استيطانية إسرائيلية والداعية إلى تفجير المسجد الأقصى المبارك/ الحرم القدسي الشريف، وقبة الصخرة المشرفة، والتي تأتي بالتزامن مع تصعيد الاقتحامات والسماح للمتطرفين بممارسات… pic.twitter.com/AK9HZSwQYB — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) April 19, 2025

Qatar warned the video could escalate regional tensions amid the ongoing war in Gaza and urged the international community to protect religious sites.

Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Reported Israeli Plans Targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/6cyenuHTcM — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 19, 2025

The incident comes as Al-Aqsa faces near-daily incursions by settlers performing Talmudic prayers, which Palestinians see as attempts to change the site’s status quo.

At the same time, Palestinian neighbourhoods in Jerusalem face home demolitions and forced displacement, deepening concerns over Israeli efforts to alter the city’s identity.

Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest site for Muslims, and the most sacred place for Jews. The site is located in East Jerusalem’s Old City, a territory that Israel annexed in the 1967 Middle East war along with the rest of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Since 2003, Israeli authorities have allowed settlers to enter the compound almost daily.