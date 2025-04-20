AI video of Al-Aqsa Mosque demolition sparks Arab outrage

An AI-generated video showing the demolition of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem has been circulating among Israeli settler groups since earlier this week, drawing widespread condemnation from Arab countries.
The video, titled “Next Year in Jerusalem”, depicts the bombing of Islam’s third-holiest site and the construction of the Third Temple in its place. It ends with the phrase, “Coming soon in these days.”
Watch the video here
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the video as a deliberate provocation aimed at fuelling attacks on Muslim holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. It accused Israel’s far-right leadership of acting with impunity, emboldened by weak international responses—especially regarding its actions in Gaza.
Jordan also criticised the video, calling it racist incitement. Authorities noted its release coincides with increased settler incursions into Al-Aqsa under Israeli police protection. Jordan reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunum compound is solely a Muslim place of worship under the jurisdiction of its Ministry of Awqaf.
Qatar warned the video could escalate regional tensions amid the ongoing war in Gaza and urged the international community to protect religious sites.
The incident comes as Al-Aqsa faces near-daily incursions by settlers performing Talmudic prayers, which Palestinians see as attempts to change the site’s status quo.
At the same time, Palestinian neighbourhoods in Jerusalem face home demolitions and forced displacement, deepening concerns over Israeli efforts to alter the city’s identity.
Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest site for Muslims, and the most sacred place for Jews. The site is located in East Jerusalem’s Old City, a territory that Israel annexed in the 1967 Middle East war along with the rest of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Since 2003, Israeli authorities have allowed settlers to enter the compound almost daily.