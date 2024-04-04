ANI post on MDMK chief Vaiko’s comments on Congress ‘misleading’

A recent comment by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on the Indian National Congress betraying Tamil Nadu triggered a controversy after ANI posted it on X. However, it was later debunked to be a ‘misleading’ post by the news agency.

The video shared by ANI, was captioned: “… on being asked about Congress, Vaiko replied, Congress has betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front…”

#WATCH | On the Katchatheevu issue, MDMK founder Vaiko says "Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front at the time…" pic.twitter.com/fIfweuyPvG — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

ANI‘s post on X was shared by right-wing supporters, giving an impression that Congress ‘disowned’ the people of Tamil Nadu.

#MDMK Founder & #INDI Alliance Member Vaiko says “ "Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front!”.



Very true sir. We have been telling the same but shamelessly you’re in alliance with them since 2019 betraying the Tamils & Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/iqKiWEx9a9 — Dr.SG Suryah (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@SuryahSG) April 3, 2024

However, the full content of the video was not posted by the news agency. This was pointed out by fact checker and Alt News editor Mohammed Zubair.

In the full video, Vaiko does mention that Congress had betrayed Tamil Nadu. But he further goes on to say that in the last decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has betrayed Tamil Nadu, India and Sri Lanka.

“Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu in every front… at that time. After that, these ten years (are) testing times for Narendra Modi. He is a traitor, he betrayed Tamil Nadu, he betrayed India, he betrayed Sri Lanka,” Vaiko is heard saying in the full video.

Taking to X, Zubair called out the news agency’s tweet as ‘propaganda against the Opposition parties’ and asked if ANI should apologise for its misleading news.

“Propaganda by @smitaprakash‘s @ANI against the Opposition govt. They’ve put out a clipped video of Vaiko talking about Congress. But avoided sharing the full video and his views on PM Narendra Modi. Shouldn’t @ANI apologise for sharing clipped video to their 8.7 Million viewers,” he wrote.

Here is the full video.

Propaganda by @smitaprakash's @ANI against the Opposition govt.

They've put out a clipped video of Vaiko talking about Congress. But avoided sharing the full video and his views on PM Narendra Modi.

Shouldn't @ANI apologise for sharing clipped video to their 8.7 Million… pic.twitter.com/jvgkDZ9nNI — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 3, 2024

ANI had neither deleted the article nor issued an apology for its ‘misleading’ news at the time of writing this article.