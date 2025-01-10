Anil Kapoor celebrates 44 years of ‘Hum Paanch’, on which he served as casting director

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Fighter’ is celebrating the 44th anniversary of ‘Hum Paanch’, a significant film in the history of the Indian film industry. The film was directed by Bapu and produced by Surinder Kapoor under the family’s SK Films banner.

Anil worked as a casting director on the film. Reflecting on the journey, the actor shared a rare photo from the film’s production and paid tribute to the team behind the classic.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film ‘Subedaar’, marking his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. The first teaser of Prime Video’s highly anticipated action-drama ‘Subedaar’ was released last month showcasing Kapoor in an intense and riveting avatar.

Earlier, Anil remembered the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor on his centenary. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures of the late filmmaker-actor as he recollected how Raj Kapoor inspired him. He also penned a note in the caption.

He wrote, “14th December, Raj Uncle’s birthday, has always been special. Always looked forward to this day. This day the 14th of Dec was marked not only for me and our family but for the entire Indian film fraternity as a very special day, as a day of celebration”.

He further mentioned, “Raj uncle’s work inspired me deeply, his aura, artistry, and vision were unmatched then and remain unmatched now. On his 100th birthday, I fondly remember his timeless films, RK Studios moments, the moments spent at Deonar his residence and the incredible legacy he built. Happy 100th birthday to the ‘Greatest Showman’, Raj Kapoor. Your magic will forever awe me (sic)”.

Anil Kapoor shares his bloodline with the Kapoor family as his father, Surinder Kapoor was the cousin of the Kapoor family patriarch, Prithviraj Kapoor, the father of Raj Kapoor.