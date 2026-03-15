Anil Kapoor still earns from Slumdog Millionaire after 15 years

Hyderabad: Anil Kapoor recently revealed that he still earns royalties from the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, nearly two decades after its release. The actor shared this surprising update while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, where he reflected on the long-lasting impact of the film on his career and finances.

Anil Kapoor still receives royalties

During a session titled The Ageless Revel: Rewriting the Rules of Stardom, Anil Kapoor said that he had received another payment from the film just a day before the event. He described the moment as emotional because the film was released more than fifteen years ago.

The actor revealed that the most recent payment was around 3,000 pounds. Kapoor added that he openly shares the amount because he pays all his taxes. According to him, the total earnings he expects to receive from the film will reach nearly Rs. 6.17 crore (500,000 pounds).

Kapoor jokingly said that the film has made him a millionaire through royalties alone. He also clarified that he never demanded such payments from the filmmakers, and the profit sharing was something they provided themselves.

Why Anil Kapoor agreed to do the film

Kapoor also explained why he chose to work in Slumdog Millionaire. At the time, the filmmakers told him they could not afford his regular acting fee. Instead of declining the offer, he agreed to do the project without charging money.

The actor said he accepted the role because he wanted to learn and grow as an artist. According to Kapoor, working with an international team helped him gain new experiences and stay relevant in the film industry.

About the Oscar winning film

Released in 2008 and directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire became a global phenomenon. The film starred Dev Patel as Jamal Malik and Freida Pinto as Latika. Kapoor played the role of the game show host Prem Kumar, while the late Irrfan Khan appeared as the police officer investigating Jamal.

The movie was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won eight, including Best Picture and Best Director. It was loosely based on the novel Q & A by Vikas Swarup.

Anil Kapoor’s recent projects

On the work front, Kapoor was recently seen in the film Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses.

He will next appear in the film Alpha, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol. The film is currently scheduled for release on July 10.