Animal meat found outside Meerut gurdwara; police deployed, probe on

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th November 2025 11:34 pm IST
Meerut: Tension gripped the Thapar Nagar area on Sunday morning after the discovery of animal flesh outside a gurdwara.

A large number of locals gathered at the spot and expressed their outrage.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh and Circle officer Naveena Shukla rushed to the spot to prevent any flare ups.

A crime branch team was called in to join the investigation.

Ayush Singh told PTI that the flesh was found near an under-construction building adjacent to the gurdwara.

“Preliminary findings suggest that unidentified persons deliberately threw the meat to disturb communal harmony. Residents spotted it in the morning and alerted police,” he said.

Police said they were examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the locality, even though several of them were found to be non-functional, and some houses were locked, limiting access to footage.

“An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons based on a complaint by Harpreet Singh, general secretary of Thaparnagar Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha,” Ayush Singh

“Initial investigation indicates the act was intentional. No outsider appears to be involved. Someone tried to vitiate the atmosphere,” he added.

Police have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

