Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2023 1:23 pm IST
Animal movie: List of pocket-friendly theatres in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film “Animal,” starring Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor, has generated a lot of buzz. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has finally arrived in theatres today. It has been receiving good response from the audience and critics.

Ranbir’s intense persona has encouraged many moviegoers to purchase tickets well in advance. The film’s producers anticipate that it will rank among Ranbir Kapoor’s greatest hits, as it has already made around Rs 34 crores from advance sales.

And for those who are looking to watch Animal without burning a hole in their pockets, we have compiled a list of theatres offering the most affordable ticket prices in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Animal Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

  • Anjali Movie Max: Secunderabad——————–(Rs 50, 110 and 175)
  • Asian Jyothi: RC Puram —————————-(Rs 80, 110 and 175)
  • Alankar (Pratap Theatre): Langer House ———— (Rs 175)
  • Aradhana Theatre: Hyderabad ——————(Rs 100 and 150)
  • Asian Mukund Cinema: Medchal —————-(Rs 175)
  • Asian Shiva 4K: Dilsukhnagar——————(Rs 110 and 175)
  • Ganesh 70MM: Shamashabad————–(Rs 100 and 150)
  • Indra Venkataramana Padmavati Cinema: Kachiguda——–(Rs 80, 175 and 235)
  • Metro Cinema: Bahadurpura (Rs 110 and 175)

Animal movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others. The film is expected to mint above Rs 100 crore on the opening day at box office.

