Animal: Not Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga's 1st choice was...

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ which features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Madanna in lead roles is set to release on 1st of December but it has created hype prior to release. From top directors to actors, most of the celebrities praised Ranbir Kapoor for his acting skills as he can be seen in a totally different avatar in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and other team members recently held a promotional event in Hyderabad and SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu among others attended the event. In a shocking revelation, it is reported that Animal was actually offered to Mahesh Babu back in 2019.

Yes, multiple reports claim that Sandeep Reddy Vanga earlier offered the film to Mahesh Babu and it was titled as ‘Devil’ that time. It is said that Mahesh Babu found the script irrelevant for him and his audience. Mahesh had reportedly said to Sandeep that he finds the subject too dark for his taste and urged to change script. But, Sandeep did not do so and signed Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead role.

Mahesh Babu during a promotional event in Hyderabad heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor’s acting skills and said that Ranbir is his favourite actor. The Telugu actor also called the Ranbir as ‘best actor in India’.

Animal film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others.