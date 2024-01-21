‘Animal’ set to release on OTT with extended cut- More details

Mumbai: “Animal”, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, is finally coming to the digital platform after a long wait. Fans will be delighted to know that the OTT version of the film will have more scenes than the theatrical release. The release date for the streaming service has also been announced.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had shared in a previous conversation that he has a longer version of ‘Animal’, which he intends to launch on OTT. It seems that the launch is very near. According to some sources, ‘Animal’ will be available on Netflix from January 26, 2024, Republic Day, with a longer version.

According to reports, the film’s duration has been increased by 8 minutes, making it 3 hours and 29 minutes long. The original version was 3 hours and 21 minutes long. The extended version will have an additional scene with Rashmika Mandanna, which was not part of the film when it was released in theatres.

The legal dispute surrounding the film’s release might delay the OTT premiere slightly, but it’s still expected to happen in the first quarter of 2024. The extended cut could potentially alter the film’s pacing and tone, so be prepared for a slightly different experience than the theatrical version.

The film ‘Animal’ is the third work of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also made ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. The film hit the screens on December 1.