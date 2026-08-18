Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are once again at the centre of wedding rumours, with fresh reports claiming that the two are set to tie the knot later this year. According to the latest buzz, the couple is reportedly planning an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10, 2026.

The reported wedding is expected to be a private affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance. While Greece has emerged as the reported destination and November 10 has been cited as the wedding date, details about the exact venue remain under wraps.

However, it is important to note that neither Anirudh nor Kavya has officially confirmed the reports so far.

Kavya Maran, Anirudh wedding rumours

Speculation surrounding Anirudh and Kavya has been doing the rounds for several months. The rumours received fresh attention in June after actor Y Gee Mahendra, Anirudh’s uncle, spoke about the composer’s marriage.

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander (Instagram)

While discussing Anirudh’s wedding, Mahendra reportedly described it as a “sure thing” and also spoke positively about Kavya, suggesting that the two would make a good pair. His comments further fuelled speculation about a possible relationship between the music composer and the SRH CEO.

Earlier reports had suggested that Anirudh could get married during the second week of November 2026. The latest report naming November 10 appears to align with that timeline.

More about the rumoured couple

Anirudh Ravichander is among the most sought-after music composers in Indian cinema. Having established himself in Tamil cinema, he has gone on to work across Telugu and Hindi films as well, delivering music for several major projects.

Kavya Maran, meanwhile, is a prominent business personality and the CEO of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and has become a familiar face in the cricketing world through her association with SRH.

Despite the growing speculation, the two have largely maintained privacy around their personal lives.

Anirudh’s packed work schedule

Even as wedding rumours continue to dominate headlines, Anirudh has a busy professional lineup ahead. The composer has several highly anticipated projects in his kitty, including Jailer 2, The Paradise, Arasan, King and AA23 x A6, among others.