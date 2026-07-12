Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran wedding date revealed?

Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are once again making headlines over their rumoured wedding. Fresh reports now claim that the two may tie the knot in the second week of November 2026.

According to Tamil entertainment channel Valai Pechu, the wedding is likely to take place after the release of Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Jailer 2, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15. Anirudh has composed the music for the film, produced by Sun Pictures, the production house owned by Kavya’s family.

However, no exact wedding date or venue has been revealed. Neither Anirudh nor Kavya has confirmed their relationship or responded to the latest report.

Anirudh’s uncle fuels wedding buzz

The speculation became stronger in June after Anirudh’s uncle, veteran actor Y Gee Mahendra, spoke about the rumoured marriage during an interview.

When asked if Anirudh and Kavya were getting married, he reportedly said, “Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married.” He also described them as a good pair.

The latest November claim comes nearly a year after Anirudh dismissed similar reports. Reacting to the rumours in June 2025, he wrote on X, “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys, please stop spreading rumours.”

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and has become one of the most popular faces associated with the IPL through Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh, meanwhile, remains one of Indian cinema’s leading composers and has worked on several Sun Pictures films, including Jailer, Beast and Coolie.

For now, the reported second-week November wedding remains unverified as fans wait for Anirudh or Kavya to make an official announcement.