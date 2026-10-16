Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran catch Jailer 2 screening

Hyderabad: The music, the movie and a little romance buzz! Anirudh Ravichander has more than one reason to grab attention as Jailer 2 hits theatres. While fans are appreciating his work in the Rajinikanth film, his appearance at the same screening as rumoured girlfriend Kavya Maran has also set social media talking.

The composer and Kavya attended a show at Chennai’s Vetri Theatre on October 15. According to reports, Kavya reached the venue first, with Anirudh arriving shortly afterwards. Pictures from their theatre visit soon circulated online, bringing their rumoured relationship back into the spotlight. Neither has publicly confirmed the dating speculation.

A theatre outing amid dating rumours

For readers catching up, Anirudh and Kavya have faced relationship speculation for some time. Earlier reports even suggested a November wedding in Greece. However, the reported date and venue remain unconfirmed, with neither making a public announcement about those claims.

Kavya also has a connection to Jailer 2 beyond the speculation surrounding her personal life. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, whose Sun Pictures has backed the film. Her presence at the screening therefore comes with a family connection to the production.

Anirudh’s music adds to the celebrations

Meanwhile, Anirudh’s music has found appreciation among sections of the audience as reactions to Jailer 2 pour in. The composer returns for the sequel alongside director Nelson Dilipkumar and leading man Rajinikanth, continuing the team’s association from the 2023 film.

With the film now in cinemas, Anirudh’s work and his theatre appearance with Kavya have given fans plenty to discuss. For now, though, the screening is confirmed; a relationship announcement is still awaited.