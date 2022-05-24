Anjali Arora’s net worth, fee per Instagram post will stun you!

Mumbai: Social media influencer Anjali Arora has been hogging the headlines ever since she came out of Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show Lock Upp. Be it her Instagram reels or her graceful looks, she has been on the receiving end of a lot of love from fans.

Anjali Arora started her career as a social media influencer on the video-sharing app TikTok. Following its ban, the actress started making viral content on YouTube, and Instagram which has won millions of hearts. Currently, she enjoys 11.2 million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she shares glimpses of her life.

Along with being a famous influencer, Anjali Arora also dipped her toes in modelling and acting with debut music video ‘Supna’. Since then, she has been featured in several music videos including, ‘Temporary Pyar’, ‘Tere Bargi’, ‘Aashiq Purana’, ‘Paune 12’, and many more.

The actress made name for herself after her lip sync video to the song ‘Kacha Baadam’ went viral.

Anjali Arora’s Net worth

According to multiple reports, Anjali Arora’s net worth is around Rs. 3 crores. Her monthly income, which is Rs. 3 Lakh, is sourced mainly through modelling, and brand endorsements. She charges Rs. 50 thousand to 1 Lakh per Instagram post.

Additionally, she reportedly charged Rs. 3 to 4 Lakh per week in her most recent stint Lock Upp.