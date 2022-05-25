KKK 12: First look of Pratik, Faisal & others leaked [Photos]

Mumbai: Colors’ TV’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (KKK 12) hosted by Rohit Shetty is all set to go on floors soon. Contestants are likely to jet off to the shoot location — Cape Town, South Africa — by this weekend. All of them will be under quarantine for a certain period of time before the shoot.

KKK 12 Contestants

Several popular celebrities are going to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The contestants list includes — Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann, among others. Fans are super excited to see their favourite stars performing some dangerous stunts on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Promo Looks

And now, we are here with another exciting update from KKK 12. The first ever promo of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been shot in Mumbai yesterday. Several pictures from the sets are going viral on social media. Reportedly, only four contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sahajpal and Tushar Kalia, shot for the teaser. Have a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is expected to premiere on TV in August or July last week. However, an official announcement on the date is still awaited.