Most Insta Engagement: Tejasswi TOPS; beats Katrina, Shehnaaz

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with some exciting news for ‘TejaTroops’. Yes, you read that right! As per the latest reports, actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has now defeated some top Indian actress to achieve a new milestone. Wondering what it is? Well, Teja has grabbed the top 1 position in the list of ‘Actresses with Most Instagram Engagement’.

Tejasswi Prakash Grabs Top 1 Position

According to a survey on Twitter, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as #1 female star with most Instagram engagement leaving behind actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, amongst others. The Naagin 6 actress has engagement rate of 9.87% followed by Shehnaaz with 6.46%.

List Of Actresses With Most Instagram Engagement

Tejasswi Prakash – 9.81%

Shehnaaz Gill – 6.46%

Katrina Kaif – 4.01%

Nora Fatehi – 2.97%

Kiara Advani – 2.38%

Shraddha Kapoor -1.67%

Anushka Sharma – 1.53

Priyanka Chopra – 1.3%

Deepika Padukone – 0.90%

Plz fans embrace the fact…. Why showing feral side… Both are good in their own ways…

And now #TejasswiPrakash engagement is 9.87% pic.twitter.com/NLgBMIO1QR — Truth poll (@telly_truth1) May 23, 2022

Speaking about their status in the entertainment industry, Tejasswi Prakash has been on cloud nine ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. She is currently making headlines for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s biggest show Naagin 6. She’s also witnessed a huge boost in her following and fans often go gaga about her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina earned the ‘golden ticket to stardom’ with her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. The actress took part in the 13th season of BB where she became one of the most popular contestants and since then there’s no looking back for her. She is currently in news for her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, need no introduction. They are among the top and powerful Indian actresses.