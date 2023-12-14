‘Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Ka divorce’ on Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: The tumultuous relationship between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17 seems to be grabbing more attention than ever, with the couple engaging in daily clashes. The intensity of their disputes has escalated to the point where even their mothers have made appearances on the show, expressing concern over the frequent and public nature of their fights.

Despite spending over two months in the Bigg Boss house, Ankita and Vicky continue to grapple with disagreements, turning their once-promising relationship into a bitter saga. Vicky has been labeled as the “most toxic” partner for Ankita, while fans express pity for the actress, believing that Vicky may not be the ideal match for her.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande (Twitter)

In the latest episode, tensions flared again when Vicky demeaned Ankita during her disagreement with Khanzaadi over food preparation, suggesting that Khanzaadi is a better cook compared to his wife. This left Ankita visibly upset and disheartened. She breaks down.

🚨 Tonight’s Episode: Vicky Jain tells Ankita Lokhande that Khanzaadi cooks better than you, leaving Ankita in tears.



Couples will be seen getting into a fight over cooking. Ankita takes Khanzaadi's instructions while cooking.



Vicky reacts by telling Khanzaadi: “Tum hi bana… pic.twitter.com/VJZYKgljqe — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2023

Observers on social media are now making bold predictions about the fate of Ankita and Vicky’s relationship, suggesting that a divorce might be on the horizon within the confines of the Bigg Boss house. A post from the popular social media page “Bigg Boss Khabrii” has gone viral, hinting at the possibility of witnessing the first-ever divorce in the history of the show.

However, amidst the speculation, some netizens believe that Ankita and Vicky’s fights might be scripted by the show’s makers, with the couple eventually reconciling. As the drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss 17 house, fans are left to ponder the authenticity of the conflicts and whether Ankita and Vicky will indeed part ways or emerge stronger as a couple in the end.

Vicky had left(abondoned) Ankita alone for 1 year after a fight between them.

It seems if they keep fighting like this in Bigg Boss 17. They will end with divorce pic.twitter.com/i8aMLR29Zo — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 13, 2023

I think Inka divorce pkka hai #BiggBoss17 ke bad.. bcoz Vicky is so disrespectful towards ankita during the whole show..#AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain https://t.co/FucahsdBbJ — Sumit Goyal ☺️ (@Sumeetgoyal15) December 12, 2023

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.