Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to quit Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 house as strong couple. But, things have now taken a turbulent turn, drawing the attention of both fans and netizens. The initial impression of the couple’s potential to reach the finale has been overshadowed by their recent continuous spats and confrontations, leaving viewers shocked and concerned.
Fans are witnessing a significant shift in dynamics between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, particularly noting Vicky’s increasing frustration towards his wife, Ankita. His behavior, marked by a display of anger and frequent arguments, has taken a toll on their relationship within the Bigg Boss house.
Netizens have expressed surprise at Vicky’s actions, often perceived as harsh and demeaning towards Ankita. He has been observed making comments that some viewers find hurtful, such as calling her ‘dumb’ and stating, ‘Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi atleast mujhe peace of mind hi de do.’
This visible strain in their relationship has led to speculation among loyal viewers about the stability of their marriage. Questions arise about the couple’s compatibility, with some wondering if this turbulent phase might lead them to consider quitting the show.
A segment of netizens has voiced disapproval of Vicky Jain’s behavior towards Ankita, condemning what they perceive as disrespectful conduct towards his wife. Check out some tweets below.
As the show progresses, viewers eagerly await to see how the upcoming episodes might alter the dynamics between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, hoping for a positive turn in their relationship within the Bigg Boss house. Let’s wait and see.
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.