Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to quit Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 house as strong couple. But, things have now taken a turbulent turn, drawing the attention of both fans and netizens. The initial impression of the couple’s potential to reach the finale has been overshadowed by their recent continuous spats and confrontations, leaving viewers shocked and concerned.

Fans are witnessing a significant shift in dynamics between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, particularly noting Vicky’s increasing frustration towards his wife, Ankita. His behavior, marked by a display of anger and frequent arguments, has taken a toll on their relationship within the Bigg Boss house.

Netizens have expressed surprise at Vicky’s actions, often perceived as harsh and demeaning towards Ankita. He has been observed making comments that some viewers find hurtful, such as calling her ‘dumb’ and stating, ‘Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi atleast mujhe peace of mind hi de do.’

Don't you think Vicky is overreacting to the situation aur Biwi se aise baatein 🤔 #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/pPZIZZPyW8 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 26, 2023

This visible strain in their relationship has led to speculation among loyal viewers about the stability of their marriage. Questions arise about the couple’s compatibility, with some wondering if this turbulent phase might lead them to consider quitting the show.

A segment of netizens has voiced disapproval of Vicky Jain’s behavior towards Ankita, condemning what they perceive as disrespectful conduct towards his wife. Check out some tweets below.

I can’t believe what did #AnkitaLokhande see in an arrogant man like #VickyJain that she married him! Like seriously ???? I am sure ankita is not poor to marry for money! Nor does she is dumb to tolerate such insult n humiliation on national tv! #BB17 — Hiten (@HitenK2021) October 28, 2023

Ankita is individually strong in this house but her weakness is her husband she can't handle tolerate when her life partner gives her cold vibes keeping a game aside Vicky she is ur real life partner she should be different from other for u #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/aFzNn347Sp — 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) October 27, 2023

Not a #AnkitaLokhande fan but i must say she married a very selfish and toxic person. How difficult is it for #VickyJain to comfort ur wife? No he is hellbound on making her understand game..areh bhai forget game and say something sweet to mellow her down while she's crying+ — Lily's (@Lilys128_190126) October 28, 2023

A basic expectation frm husband to stand with his wife when she needs him does NOT give the man to tell shout gaslightn treat his woman like SH!T! Vicky Jain is 🚩🚩🚩🚩#AnkitaLokhande is super strong but breaks down badly seeing her hubby like THIS#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/mdUmLE3jav — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 23, 2023

As the show progresses, viewers eagerly await to see how the upcoming episodes might alter the dynamics between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, hoping for a positive turn in their relationship within the Bigg Boss house. Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.