Ankita Lokhande wears expensive dress on New Year worth Rs…

Ankita's fashion choices are not only turning heads but are also setting her apart as a style icon on Bigg Boss 17

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 1:07 pm IST
Ankita Lokhande wears expensive dress on New Year worth Rs…
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain (Twitter)

Mumbai: Television sensation Ankita Lokhande is making waves on Bigg Boss 17, not just for her game strategies and clashes with husband Vicky Jain, but also for her jaw-dropping wardrobe. Her daily outfits on the show, rumoured to be quite expensive, have become the talk of the town.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the latest weekend ka vaar episode, Ankita donned an eye-catching electric blue body-hugging outfit for the New Year celebrations, stealing the spotlight. For fashion enthusiasts curious about the price tag, the dress comes with a hefty price of Rs 19,500, as revealed by a recent Instagram post from Bigg Boss X Outfits.

Ankita’s fashion choices are not only turning heads but are also setting her apart as a style icon on Bigg Boss 17. It has been disclosed that she brought nearly 200 outfits to the show, ensuring she doesn’t repeat any look. Her glamorous and high-priced ensembles are becoming a major highlight of the show, and fans can’t wait to see more in the upcoming episodes.

MS Education Academy

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more stories on Ankita Lokhande’s journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 1:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button