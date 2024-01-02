Ankita Lokhande wears expensive dress on New Year worth Rs…

Mumbai: Television sensation Ankita Lokhande is making waves on Bigg Boss 17, not just for her game strategies and clashes with husband Vicky Jain, but also for her jaw-dropping wardrobe. Her daily outfits on the show, rumoured to be quite expensive, have become the talk of the town.

In the latest weekend ka vaar episode, Ankita donned an eye-catching electric blue body-hugging outfit for the New Year celebrations, stealing the spotlight. For fashion enthusiasts curious about the price tag, the dress comes with a hefty price of Rs 19,500, as revealed by a recent Instagram post from Bigg Boss X Outfits.

Ankita’s fashion choices are not only turning heads but are also setting her apart as a style icon on Bigg Boss 17. It has been disclosed that she brought nearly 200 outfits to the show, ensuring she doesn’t repeat any look. Her glamorous and high-priced ensembles are becoming a major highlight of the show, and fans can’t wait to see more in the upcoming episodes.

