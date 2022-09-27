Ankita murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya’s family absconding

People are continuously protesting against Pulkit's family in Haridwar. After this Pulkit's father, brother and other family members locked the house and left. However, the SIT of the local police has not reached his house yet.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 27th September 2022 8:44 pm IST
Ankita murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya's family absconding
Pulkit Arya, son of BJP leader Vinod Arya arrested for murdering his receptionist. (Photo: Twitter)

Dehradun: Amid the ongoing probe in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the family of main accused Pulkit Arya has gone missing. Three accused including Pulkit Arya have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Ankita (19), who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, was reported missing a few days ago. On Saturday morning, her body was recovered.

Also Read
Won’t move from police station until killers are hanged, says Ankita’s father

People are continuously protesting against Pulkit’s family in Haridwar. After this Pulkit’s father, brother and other family members locked the house and left. However, the SIT of the local police has not reached his house yet.

MS Education Academy

It is said that the investigating agency can also interrogate other family members in Haridwar. Along with this, searches can also be conducted at many places. The SIT has sought the possible criminal record of Pulkit Arya from Haridwar police.

The state government maintained that there will be no laxity in the matter, and the strictest action will be taken against those guilty in the case.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button