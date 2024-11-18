Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested in US: Reports

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested in the United States, sources informed NDTV on Monday, November 18.

Anmol is wanted for several high-profile crimes, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the killing of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique last month, and the shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in June.

Earlier this month, Mumbai police’s crime branch initiated the extradition process to bring him back to India following a non-bailable warrant issued by a special court in Maharashtra. Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice for his arrest.

Originally from Punjab’s Fazilka, Anmol Bishnoi was believed to be in Canada after fleeing India using a fake passport. He faces charges in two cases filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s anti-terror unit, which added him to its most-wanted list with a ₹10 lakh reward for his capture.

The Bishnoi gang, which gained notoriety after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, has been linked to several violent incidents, including the firing outside Salman Khan’s house in April and the murder of Baba Siddique. The gang is under investigation for alleged terrorist activities and attempts to recruit youth for such acts across India.