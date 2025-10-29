Jaipur: The buffalo that costs more than some cars: Anmol, the prized, eight-year-old buffalo, originating from Haryana, has grabbed the Internet’s attention.

He weighs a massive 1,500 kilograms and reportedly has a price tag of Rs 23 crore, never failing to make everyone look twice. A video of Anmol making an entrance at the Pushkar fair in Rajasthan has gone viral.

With a gleaming black coat, a muscular build, and a majestic stride, he had everyone staring in awe at the sight.

Anmol’s owner, Palmindra Gill, said he raised him like a “king.”

“He is fed milk, ghee, and dry fruits every day, ” he said.

In a past interview, Gill, when questioned if he would ever sell Anmol, replied that he would never do that, stating, “He is like my son.”

The Pushkar fair is considered India’s major cattle melas, where livestock owners get their different breeds of animals at record-breaking prices.

The fair begins on October 30 and will be held until November 5, with numerous striking animal showcases.

One user wrote, “Kitna mehnat laga hai bhai saaf pata chal raha hai (You can clearly see how much effort has gone into raising him).

Another user wrote, “Wow, her skin is even more glowing than our actresses’ skin.”

According to local reports, Anmol’s looks are not the only valuable part of him. His high-quality semen, which is later used to breed cattle, also makes him in demand. His owner even earns around Rs 5 lakh every month through this alone. Each extraction is sold at Rs 250, collected twice a week.

Anmol’s royal diet and care routine

Meanwhile, his daily care costs Rs 1,500, and his diet is no less than that of a royal. He is fed 250g of almonds, 4kg of pomegranates, 30 bananas, 5l of milk, and 20 eggs every day. Additionally, he consumes soybeans, corn, fresh green fodder, oil cake, and ghee to maintain his health and strength.

He is given two oil baths per day with almond and mustard oil mixed to keep the coat shiny and maintain its smooth skin.