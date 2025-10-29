Video of seer riding driverless car in Bengaluru goes viral

In a significant milestone for Indian technology, this week Bengaluru witnessed its own driverless car.

The breakthrough was achieved through the Wipro IISc Research and Innovation Network (WIRIN) initiative, a collaborative research project between Wipro, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and RV College of Engineering. Unveiled at the RV campus, the fully autonomous vehicle demonstrated technology capable of navigating everything, from potholes to livestock.

A video of the driverless car with a seer taking a ride has since gone viral. The Seer, Sri Satyatmatheertha Swamiji of the Uttaradi Matha, was visiting the college when he took a short ride in the car.

A result of six years of intensive effort by the RV College team, the project was led by Professors Uttara Kumari and Rajaa Vidya, following the collaboration between Wipro and IISc that began in 2019.

Running purely on self-driving technology from India, the project is reportedly still under development, with an official launch coming soon.

Work is underway to map and study Indian road conditions in detail, ensuring the driverless car can run safely and efficiently once it’s ready for use.

Wipro and IISc entered into a three-year MoU to drive collaborative research in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and human-machine interaction, all within the autonomous systems and robotics, with RV College providing engineering support for the vehicle project.