Anne Degia-Pala: The 2023 Kelston Candidate for New Zealand First Party

Auckland: Anne Degia-Pala is a prominent figure in business and community development, and she has been selected as the 2023 Kelston Candidate for the New Zealand First Party. With over 20 years of experience as a company director, Anne has successfully led numerous inclusion and diversity projects.

A resident of West Auckland for 35 years, Anne is deeply rooted in the community. She is a respected advocate in the not-for-profit sector, demonstrating a strong commitment to democratic diverse representation. Anne’s political acumen was evident when she nominated for local government in Whau, leading to her selection as a candidate for the New Zealand First Party in the 2017 elections.

Throughout her career, Anne has actively contributed to promoting diversity and inclusivity. In 2004, she made history by becoming the first woman president of the Waitakere Ethnic Board. She collaborated closely with Waitakere City Council and later the Auckland Council, playing an essential role in the Ethnic People’s Advisory Panel since 2010. In 2008, Anne founded EthNix Links, a women’s leadership network known for its inclusivity. Additionally, she serves as a founding trustee of NixCrew Trust and an advisor to Interfaith Auckland. Her participation in the Global Exchange on Religions in Society (GERIS), funded by the European Union, further underscores her dedication to interfaith dialogue and understanding.

Anne’s commitment to social causes and public service has earned her prestigious awards. In 2008, the New Zealand Government honored her with the Queen’s Service Medal for her exceptional service to women and children. The Indian Newslink Community Award recognized her contributions in 2018. She has also been invited as a delegate to the Asia Pacific Leaders Summit in Korea (2017) and Cambodia (2019).

Apart from her community engagement, Anne co-owns WinMac Solutions IT Ltd. She was born in Fiji and has family roots from Gujarat, India, allowing her to speak several languages. In her personal life, she enjoys being a loving Nani to her grandchildren, Alexanda and Ayla, and indulges in cooking and reading during her spare time.

As the 2023 Kelston Candidate, Anne is dedicated to addressing challenging issues, such as crime, the economy, housing, health, child and family poverty, democracy, and enhancing the lives of disabled individuals and seniors. Her platform highlights her advocacy for peace, social justice, equality, human rights, and injury prevention, as well as her interests in public management, research, and social and public policy.