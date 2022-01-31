Announce job vacancies, provide youth allowance: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy asked the state government to publish a notification of 1.91 lakh vacancies in various sectors, on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan in the city.

He also asked the state to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,016 to the unemployed youngsters in the state.

Revanth Reddy said that TRS officials assaulted on youth congress activists who attempted to deliver a memorandum to local MLAs on the unemployment issue. He further claimed that members of the youth congress were being unlawfully detained and falsely accused for speaking out against unemployment.

The TPCC president stated that the Congress party would increase its protest against chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s.

Reddy also urged party leaders to concentrate on the party’s digital membership in the state and directed them to achieve the set targets.

Revanth Reddy said, “There is overwhelming response to the membership drive and the target of 30 lakh members will be achieved comfortably, membership would play a key role in strengthening the organisation at the grass root level,” Telangana Today reported.