Announce local body poll dates by Nov 24, Telangana HC to govt

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Friday, November 14, asked the state government to announce dates for local body elections by November 24.

The High Court stressed that Panchayat elections must be held within six months of the expiry of their term. “We have only raised objections regarding BC reservation and have no objection to conducting the elections,” the court observed during the hearing.

On Friday, the state election commission stated to the court that it plans to conduct elections in villages excluding those with disputed BC reservations. However, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction regarding the election commission’s partial approach.

The court observed that conducting local body elections in a phased manner is not viable. It reiterated that the elections dates be announced by November 24.

In October, the Telangana government said that it is planning to hold the local body elections by December this year.

Sources said the government had drafted alternative plans depending on whether the court grants relief or not.

Earlier, the High Court had stayed the implementation of G.O. 9, which provided 42 percent reservation for BCs in local bodies. The state government then approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court advised it to return to the High Court for a final hearing.