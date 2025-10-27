Telangana government plans local body polls by December

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is preparing to conduct local body elections by the end of November or the first week of December, even as the High Court is set to hear the case on 42% reservations for backward classes on November 3.

Sources said the government has already drafted alternative plans depending on whether the court grants relief or not. Earlier, the High Court had stayed the implementation of G.O. 9, which provided 42% reservation for BCs in local bodies. The state government then approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court advised it to return to the High Court for a final hearing.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has convened a Cabinet meeting on November 7, during which the government will decide on the election schedule based on the High Court’s decision. The Cabinet is expected to formally request the State Election Commission to issue the election notification.

If the court lifts the stay, the elections will be held with 42% BC reservations. However, if the stay continues, the Congress government plans to allocate 42% representation to BCs while distributing party tickets.

The EC has been instructed to prepare for elections around late November or early December. In case the court does not grant relief, polls will proceed under the existing 23% BC quota.

Earlier, the SEC had issued an election notification based on G.O. 9, but the process was postponed after the court’s interim order.

Meanwhile, the government is also focusing on implementing the Rythu Bharosa scheme, releasing Rs.9,000 crore to benefit 67 lakh farmers before the start of the Rabi season in November and December. Officials said the elections are likely to be completed before the Rabi season, as once the poll notification is issued, financial transfers under government schemes cannot be made to farmers’ accounts.