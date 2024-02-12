Annual Grape Festival begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University’s Grape Research Station in Rajendranagar began its annual grape festival-cum-sale on Monday, February 12. The campus has thrown its door open for visitors to buy various grape varieties and experience harvesting them.

The festival taking place in a 3.5-acre grape garden within the university campus, will run until all the grapes are sold out. A wide selection of grapes, including elite varieties, with prices up to Rs 300 per kg.

Only seeded varieties of grapes were sold on carts in Hyderabad until 15 years ago, now all we see are non-seeded grapes with an increase in varieties.

This festival not only offers freshly plucked grapes for tasting and purchase but also educates visitors about the latest research and advancements in grape cultivation in Telangana.