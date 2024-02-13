Another AIMIM leader shot dead in Bihar; 2nd since December

The party's district president in Siwan, Arif Jamal, was shot dead in December.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2024 12:03 pm IST
AIMIM leader Abdul Salam

Another AIMIM leader, Abdul Salam was shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Monday, February 12.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Salam, who was the district president of AIMIM and had unsuccessfully contested the by-poll to the Gopalganj assembly seat in November 2022, was on his way to catch a train when four assailants on two motorcycles fired on him as he was riding pillion with a relative.

This is the second such killing of an AIMIM leader in Bihar since December 2023, when the party’s district president in Siwan, Arif Jamal, was shot dead.

MS Education Academy

The repeated incidents of violence against AIMIM leaders in Bihar have raised concerns about the safety and security of political figures in the region.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation in the state, calling for thorough investigations and justice for the victims.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2024 12:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button