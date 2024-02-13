Another AIMIM leader shot dead in Bihar; 2nd since December

Another AIMIM leader, Abdul Salam was shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Monday, February 12.

Salam, who was the district president of AIMIM and had unsuccessfully contested the by-poll to the Gopalganj assembly seat in November 2022, was on his way to catch a train when four assailants on two motorcycles fired on him as he was riding pillion with a relative.

This is the second such killing of an AIMIM leader in Bihar since December 2023, when the party’s district president in Siwan, Arif Jamal, was shot dead.

The repeated incidents of violence against AIMIM leaders in Bihar have raised concerns about the safety and security of political figures in the region.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation in the state, calling for thorough investigations and justice for the victims.