Another Ambanis’ event in Jamnagar, Salman Khan to perform

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday arrived in Jamnagar to grace Anant Ambani’s lavish birthday party with his presence. Anant, who is turning 29 on 10th April, is the youngest heir of Reliance Industries.

Salman Khan Lands In Jamnagar

The candid arrival of Salman Khan in Jamnagar added to the excitement of Anant Ambani’s birthday party. He was dressed in his usual simple manner – a black T-shirt with a round collar and jeans. The fact that Salman was here made the celebration even more important. With a team of people following him which consisted of his most trusted security personnel headed by Sheraa, Salman Khan caused excitement for what is coming next.

Anant Ambani’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

But Salman isn’t the only luminary gracing this celebration. Other industry celebrities have also joined the party including, Orry and Shikhar Pahariya, the rumored partner of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. More stars are expected to arrive in Jamnagar soon.

This isn’t the first time Jamnagar has witnessed a constellation of stars. Earlier, the lavish pre-wedding affair of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw Bollywood’s elites gracing the city. Now, once again, the Ambanis take center stage as they gear up to celebrate the birthday of the soon-to-be groom, Anant.